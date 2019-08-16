New Shirley’s in Collins to open next Spring

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - A popular, family-owned business in Collins destroyed by arson a few months ago is being rebuilt.
Shirley's on Highway 49 will reopen sometime next spring, according to co-owner Tammy White.
Back on March 10, the store was set on fire after a burglary.
Two suspects, an adult and juvenile, were arrested for burglary in connection with the incident, but no one has been charged with arson yet.
Shirley’s sells silk flowers, fabrics, clothing and gift items.
White hopes to open a temporary location for holiday shopping, either in Collins or nearby Magee.
“We’re going to try to find a place to rent, and if we can, we’re going to get in a soon as we can, maybe within a month and carry our fall and Christmas seasonal items, so that we can get it sold, and then we’ll start fresh in our new building next year,” White said.
The family owns another Shirley’s in Ellisville.
