Listen to WDAM’s new sports podcast, ‘Tim’s Two Cents’

PINE BELT (WDAM) - WDAM has a new way for you to keep up with the latest sports news around the Pine Belt.
We released the Tim’s Two Cents Podcast on Thursday, featuring WDAM’s own Tim Doherty and various guests discussing Pine Belt sports.
Episodes will be released every Thursday on the WDAM website.
On the first episode, Tim and WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet discuss Southern Miss football following the team’s media day.
They also preview the upcoming high school football season.
Give the podcast a listen below and share it on social media:
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.