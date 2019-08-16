Jury rules in favor of FBI in wrongful termination suit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal jury in Hattiesburg delivered a verdict Friday in the case of a former special agent with the FBI who sued the Bureau for wrongful termination.
The jury found that former special agent Warren Flowers did not prove he was fired as a result of retaliation for filing a claim of discrimination against his supervisors, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.
Evidence introduced by the FBI during the trial showed that Flowers was terminated due to repeatedly misleading supervising agents and for showing a lack of professionalism in his duties.
Witnesses testified that Flowers lied to supervisors regarding permission to use a confidential human source. Flowers admitted in a signed, sworn statement that he had knowingly falsified an FBI form seeking approval for the use of the source, according to Hurst’s office.
“The FBI did the right thing with regard to Warren Flowers and a jury of his peers agreed,” Hurst said in a statement released Friday. “I want to commend our attorneys who defended the FBI in this suit. We as citizens expect nothing less from our law enforcement officers than honesty and candor, and those who cannot simply tell the truth should not expect to remain in this honored profession.”
Flowers filed the suit in 2017 against the United States Attorney General. Before the trial, the Court dismissed Flowers’ claim of racial discrimination and hostile work environment.
