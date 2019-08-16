First Alert: Sunny today with slightly lower humidity

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with partly cloudy skies and temps mid-70s. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with slightly lower humidity. Highs today will top out in the mid-90s. Temps this evening will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid-70s.
Saturday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-90s.
We’ll see scattered storms return by Sunday and linger into early next week.
Much of next week looks wetter and cooler with scattered t-storms and highs near 90 degrees.
