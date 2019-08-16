3 charged in string of Lamar Co. burglaries

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three suspects have been charged in connection with a string of burglaries in Lamar County. In addition to the arrests, stolen items have also been recovered and returned to their rightful owners.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said the investigation started on Sunday, Aug. 11, after seven vehicles were burglarized during the early morning hours on Blossom Circle in Purvis.
Rigel said computers, sunglasses, shoes, purses, wallets, checkbooks and a handgun were taken during the break-ins.
According to Rigel, detectives and patrol deputies worked through the day to identify the alleged burglars, with success. Rigel said Jessica Danielle Wigley, Heath Arthur Bland and Greg Dwight Bankston were arrested later that night.
Wigley, 26, is charged with two counts of auto burglary and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. Rigel said drugs were found on Wigley as she was being booked into the Lamar County Jail. Wigley’s bond was set at $40,000
Bland, 26, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, petit larceny and with a parole violation. He is being held without bond.
Bankston, 30, is charged with six counts of auto burglary, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. His bond was set at $210,000.
Rigel warns that auto burglaries are not uncommon, and everyone should take precautions against crimes of opportunity.
“They’re looking for opportunity. The majority of the vehicles were unlocked. Please lock your vehicles, and don’t leave things in plain view,” said Rigel. “That’s what they’re looking for. Don’t tempt them.”
