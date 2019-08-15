Woman charged with murder in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a suspect Thursday in the shooting death of a 41-year-old man. Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified the victim as Van Leonard Luvene Jr.
The shooting was reported in the 200 block of Fredna Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers found Luvene suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. Luvene was transported to Forrest General Hospital and later died from his injuries.
Officials said 33-year-old Tiffany M. Hathorn, of Hattiesburg, is being charged with murder and will be booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Police said it is believed Luvene and Hathorn were in a relationship and the shooting was domestic related.
