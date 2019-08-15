Trivenskey Mosley heads deep USM running back room

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Eleven practices into fall camp, first-year USM offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has had the chance to evaluate the talent he’ll be working with this season.
Faulkner named a few running backs who have made flashes in August – including freshmen Jordan Kempf and Dee Baker and redshirt junior Kevin Perkins, a transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College. However, the first name he mentioned was Trivenskey Mosley. The Shreveport, Louisiana native returns for his sophomore season after leading the Golden Eagles with 494 yards on 99 carries in 2018.
"We felt like we had a really, really strong room – a lot of depth,” Faulkner said. “We were seeing who was going to separate themselves. Trivenskey Mosley has had a really, really good camp up until this point. He has to continue to do that.”
Mosley was thrown to the fire but rose to the challenge, averaging five yards per carry. He hopes to contribute even more to a rushing attack that ranked 13th in the Conference USA last season – averaging just 112 yards per game.
“I think every freshman has a chip on their shoulder and tries to prove something,” Mosley said. “Last year, I had good guys that were in front of me and they taught me before they left here. I’m more comfortable because last year I was playing timid. This year, I’m more smooth and laid back and I’m more comfortable with the system.”
