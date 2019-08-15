Second annual Women in Business forum held in Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Community Bank sponsored a business symposium for women Wednesday.
The annual Women in Business forum at The Gables featured a panel discussion on “Evolving in Changing Markets” and a keynote address from Kit Redmond, the founding partner, president and executive chair of RTR Media, Inc.
That company produces the hit HGTV series, “Hometown,” which is filmed in Laurel.
“Sometimes you feel when you’re starting a business, you have to be hard-nosed and tough and take no prisoners, and it’s gotta be you win and they lose, and I firmly believe that’s not the way to do business in the modern world,” said Redmond.
“The networking part (of the forum) has been wonderful,” said Lydia Walters, board chair for the Jones County Chamber of Commerce. “I’m in the electric power industry, but then, we’ve had a lot of our fellow banks that are here or our friends that work in small business.”
It was the second year for the event.
