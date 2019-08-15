MDE releases statewide test scores; Petal ranked among highest in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2018-19 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program.
MAAP assesses student performance in English Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics in grades 3-8, English II and Algebra.
According to the department, closer to half of the students met or exceeded expectations in each subject. ELA achievement increased from 33.6 percent to 41.6 percent of students scoring proficient or advanced. Students scoring proficient or advanced in mathematics jumped from 33 percent to 47.3 percent.
The Petal School District was ranked in the top 10 statewide for student proficiency in both English Language Arts and Math.
“We are very excited about the results,” State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright said. “This is now the fourth year in a row that our results have gone up yet again. I just can’t say enough about the hard work that the teachers and principals are out there doing each and every day on behalf of our students.” Mississippi students are outpacing the nation in learning gains thanks to their hard work and the hard work of teachers, school staff, school leaders, and parents,” Wright said. “Education in Mississippi is part of our state’s success story.”
Since MAAP was first administered in 2016, the number of districts with greater than 45 percent of students scoring proficient or advanced in ELA has more than tripled, and mathematics has quadrupled:
- 48 districts had greater than 45 percent of all students scoring Level 4 or 5 in ELA, compared to 40 in 2018, 22 in 2017 and 14 in 2016
- 62 districts had greater than 45 percent of all students scoring Level 4 or 5 in mathematics, compared to 52 in 2018, 32 in 2017 and 15 in 2016
Students made improvements in all tested subjects and grades since 2016. One-Year comparison of results, from 2017-18 to 2018-19, showed students made significant gains in 12 out of 14 subjects and grades.
Mississippi’s plan for improving student achievement calls for at least 70 percent of all students to be proficient in ELA and mathematics by 2025.
