MDE releases statewide test scores; Petal ranked among highest in state

“We are very excited about the results,” State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright said. “This is now the fourth year in a row that our results have gone up yet again. I just can’t say enough about the hard work that the teachers and principals are out there doing each and every day on behalf of our students.” Mississippi students are outpacing the nation in learning gains thanks to their hard work and the hard work of teachers, school staff, school leaders, and parents,” Wright said. “Education in Mississippi is part of our state’s success story.”