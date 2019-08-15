Laurel PD still searching for leads in deadly shooting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police are still investigating the shooting death of George Hosey Jr. Hosey was killed in late July.
Police Chief Tommy Cox issued a statement saying that the investigation in ongoing and his department is asking the public for any information on the incident.
The shooting was reported on Sunday, July 28, around 2:45 p.m. Hosey’s body was found inside an apartment in the 100 block of W 11th Street.
Cox is encouraging members of the community to help investigators by speaking up about any suspicious activity observed in the area between 6 a.m. and noon on the day in question.
If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers 601-428-7867.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.