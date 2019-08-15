Laurel PD still searching for leads in deadly shooting

Laurel PD still searching for leads in deadly shooting
George Hosey Jr., 42, was found shot to death on July 28 in Laurel. (Source: Tamya Murry)
By Renaldo Hopkins | August 15, 2019 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 12:34 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police are still investigating the shooting death of George Hosey Jr. Hosey was killed in late July.

Police Chief Tommy Cox issued a statement saying that the investigation in ongoing and his department is asking the public for any information on the incident.

The shooting was reported on Sunday, July 28, around 2:45 p.m. Hosey’s body was found inside an apartment in the 100 block of W 11th Street.

Cox is encouraging members of the community to help investigators by speaking up about any suspicious activity observed in the area between 6 a.m. and noon on the day in question.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers 601-428-7867.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.