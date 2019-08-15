Jones EOC hosting first certification class for 911 operators in decade

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - About two dozen law enforcement dispatchers from across Mississippi are in Laurel this week, taking a required course that was last offered in Jones County a decade ago.
911 operators are participating in a basic state certification class at the Jones County Emergency Operations Center.
All emergency operators have to be certified within one year of being hired.
Dispatchers from the Meridian area to the Gulf Coast are taking the 40-hour course.
They will also be required to take continuing education courses.
“They have to meet those training requirements, I think it’s every 36 months, they have to have a certain number of continuing education credits to keep their certification up to date, much like law enforcement,” said Paul Sheffield, executive director for Jones County Emergency Operations.
The class will wrap up Friday.
