Hattiesburg Police Academy graduates six recruits

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six recruits received their badges from Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker at a graduation ceremony Thursday.
Parker said each recruit will move on to field training where they still have much to learn.
Family members and friends looked on feeling proud to see their loved ones achieved this goal.
“It felt like this day would never come,” recruit Ross Cunningham said.
Hattiesburg Police Department is looking for their next group of recruits and will begin another academy in February.
