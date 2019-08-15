Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 37-year-old woman

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 37-year-old woman.
According to a Wednesday post from the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Emalee Walters was last seen one month ago in the North Forrest area.
Walters is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Officials are unsure about the direction of travel or destination.
If you have any information on Walters’ whereabouts, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-788 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.
