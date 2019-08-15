First Alert: Sunny and dry today across the Pine Belt

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with partly cloudy skies and temps mid-70s. Skies will be partly cloudy this morning before turning mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid-90s. Temps this evening will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid-70s.
Friday and Saturday look drier and sunnier with highs in the low to mid-90s.
We could see scattered storms return by Sunday and linger into early next week. Thankfully, there are no heatwaves on the horizon.
