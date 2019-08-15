Deadly hit-and-run still under investigation in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for information on the hit-and-run that killed 37-year-old Timothy Ladale Hatten on the morning of August 12.
Deputies are investigating and tracking down leads in the Hebron community, where Hatten was living at the time.
Sheriff Alex Hodge said Hatten, known in the area as “Opossum”, was hit while walking the road and died at the scene. Hodge’s department is asking the community for help finding the driver and vehicle involved.
Hodge said the vehicle may have damage on the front driver side, and encourages anyone who sees a vehicle with damage to the front, hood or windshield to let the department know.
If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601 425-3147.
