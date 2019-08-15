Day 3: Testimony continues in wrongful termination suit by former FBI agent

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal court jury in Hattiesburg heard testimony for the third day in a lawsuit brought by former FBI agent Warren Flowers, who is suing the Bureau for being wrongfully terminated.
Taking to the stand today were two former coworkers of Flowers, Special Agent David Roncska and former Special Agent Nate Songer, who has since semi-retired from the FBI after 23-years of service.
In his testimony, Roncska stated that while Flowers did show motivation in his job at the field office in Hattiesburg, he also showed signs of unprofessionalism by working independent of other agents and only on cases he was interested in.
“Working with Flowers was very stressful.” said Roncska. “Trust between him [Flowers] and other agents began to erode as a result of lies he told.”
One of those lies, according to Roncska, included a text message Flowers said he’d received from an individual with the Mississippi Department of Corrections which reportedly gave him the go-ahead for using a confidential informant on a case. However, according to Roncska, Flowers could not provide that text message or any supporting documents which the Bureau required.
Another incident involved Flowers using Marion County Sheriff’s deputies in areas of operation in which they were not deputized to be working. That, according to Roncska, is not the way the FBI operates.
Also, according to Roncska’s testimony, there were deficiencies in documentation necessary for items Flowers submitted for evidence in a drug case, including discrepancies in the weight amounts for the drugs seized during an operation.
For his part, Songer testified that on a separate occasion, Flowers added him as a co-case agent without his [Songer’s] knowledge, which could have jeopardized the entire case.
Another alleged incident involved Flowers getting approval to work a case and then telling Roncska that Songer had already reviewed and approved it, something Songer denied happening.
During cross-examination, attorneys for Flowers questioned both agents, Roncska and Songers, about the lack of training for Flowers, who was considered a new agent with the field office in Hattiesburg and stated that Flowers had went to Roncska seeking help with his training as well as some issues he was having involving other agents, but no help was given.
Trial will continue on Thursday at the Federal Courthouse in Hattiesburg.
