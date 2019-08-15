2 charged in shooting death of 26-year-old Hattiesburg man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police charged two Hattiesburg men in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man.
According to Hattiesburg police, Doreion Balam, 22, aka “Midnight Groove” and Isaac Terrell, 25, aka “FoeSho” were each charged with murder in the death of Corey Chatman on August 13.
Chatman was killed in a shooting on Broadway Drive that caused him to crash his vehicle at a gas station. Police believe Chatman was struck during the shooting.
Police said Balam and Terrell are both active gang members. The two were taken to the Forrest County Jail, where they will await their initial appearance.
