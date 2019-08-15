2 charged in shooting death of 26-year-old Hattiesburg man

2 charged in shooting death of 26-year-old Hattiesburg man
Doreion Balam, 22, aka “Midnight Groove” and Isaac Terrell, 25, aka FoeSho, both active gang members, were each charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Corey Chatman. (Source: HPD)
By Jayson Burnett | August 15, 2019 at 7:59 AM CDT - Updated August 15 at 7:59 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police charged two Hattiesburg men in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man.

According to Hattiesburg police, Doreion Balam, 22, aka “Midnight Groove” and Isaac Terrell, 25, aka “FoeSho” were each charged with murder in the death of Corey Chatman on August 13.

Doreion Balam, 22, aka “Midnight Groove” and Isaac Terrell, 25, aka FoeSho, both active gang members, were each charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Corey Chatman.
Doreion Balam, 22, aka “Midnight Groove” and Isaac Terrell, 25, aka FoeSho, both active gang members, were each charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Corey Chatman. (Source: HPD)

ARRESTS: On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Hattiesburg Police charged two individuals in the shooting death of Corey...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Chatman was killed in a shooting on Broadway Drive that caused him to crash his vehicle at a gas station. Police believe Chatman was struck during the shooting.

Police said Balam and Terrell are both active gang members. The two were taken to the Forrest County Jail, where they will await their initial appearance.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.