Candidates Lynn Fitch, Dane Maxwell speak at Jones GOP Women meeting

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - State Treasurer and candidate for attorney general Lynn Fitch made a campaign stop in Laurel Wednesday.
She spoke to Jones County Republican Women at The Gables.
Fitch is in the Republican runoff in a couple of weeks against Andy Taggert, who two days ago, got an endorsement from former GOP attorney general candidate Mark Baker.
Fitch says the only endorsement she’s concerned about is the one from voters.
“The real endorsement is from the State of Mississippi, from the voters, what people believe in, how they see us working together,” said Fitch.
That runoff is on Aug. 27.
Meanwhile, the GOP candidate for Southern District Public Service Commissioner also spoke to that organization Wednesday.
Dane Maxwell is the mayor of Pascagoula and says he’ll strengthen laws against robo calls and will work to increase infrastructure funding for economic development projects.
“I think now more than ever, it’s about having a conservative Republican in that spot and that conservative Republican understanding everything about the commission,” Maxwell said.
He’ll face Democrat Connie Moran in the Nov. 5 general election.
