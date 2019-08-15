Awning falls on students at Runnelstown Elementary; 2 injured

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Runnelstown Elementary School students were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a school bus hit an awning over a sidewalk, causing the awning to fall on the students.
Perry County School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory Dearman said the collapse happened after 7 a.m. when a bus driver misjudged the distance to the awning. Dearman said the collision caused the awning to drop down and hit two students.
According to Dearman, the students were taken to an area hospital as a precaution and have since been released.
Dearman said no action is being taken against the bus driver.
