USM enters season with added depth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been called the “summer of competition” by head coach Jay Hopson.
The Southern Miss depth chart continues to shake out ten practices in to August. The operative word is “depth.”
Hopson feels like the Golden Eagles are a much deeper football team with 15 more scholarship players this season.
The depth not only benefits USM on Saturday’s or in the case of injuries, but it adds another degree of competition during practice.
"We’re not as emaciated as we were in a lot of places,” Hopson said. “We’re back to about 81, 82. I just think getting the numbers back to 81, 82 you’re almost kind of full strength there. I think that’s allowed us to have more depth. Every morning you wake up if you have your B game, he’s going to have his A game. ‘Uh-oh, I could be getting knocked off that chart.’ It keeps ‘em competing. We’re getting to that point now where we do have some twos and threes that can get in there and play and we’ve got to keep developing that depth.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.