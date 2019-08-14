Missy McGee hosts campaign kickoff for Dist. 102 seat

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Republican representing House District 102 officially kicked off her campaign for reelection Tuesday night.
Missy McGee hosted a reception at the Brass Hat in Midtown.
McGee won a special election two years ago to fill the unexpired term of former District 102 representative and current Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.
McGee says she’ll continue to be an advocate for the local healthcare, university and small business communities, if voter send her back to Jackson for her first full term.
“We’ve got our eyes set on the general election in November and so, we’re ready just to hit the ground hard and get out there and earn every voter’s vote,” McGee said.
She will face Democrat Brandon Rue in that election on Nov. 5.
