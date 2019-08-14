Laurel Salvation Army seeks community support after low summer donations

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army of Laurel is facing a critical shortage of donations and is looking for support from the community to help continue programs that serve the city and surrounding Pine Belt counties.
Without the community’s help, some programs and services could be suspended as this is a request to help the people of Laurel who are in need.
“We have served our community for 80 years, and our friends in need look to us every day for a hand up,” said Major Raymond Pruitt, Laurel Corps Officer.
Pruitt said that financial gifts were critically low this summer and that affects more than just season programs.
Last year, The Salvation Army, of Laurel, served over 3,000 people, providing meals, safe shelter and a hand up to people seeking a better life.
The Salvation Army hopes to continue serving the Laurel community. If you would like to donate, click here.
