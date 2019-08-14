First Alert: Scattered T-Storms expected this afternoon

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with partly cloudy skies and temps the upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy this morning but grab your raincoats because we are expecting scattered storms later this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the low 90s. Temps this evening will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid-70s.
Thursday will be drier and sunnier with highs in the mid-90s. I can’t rule out a stray storm, but most will stay dry.
Friday and Saturday look drier and sunnier with highs in the low to mid-90s.
We could see scattered storms return by Sunday and linger into early next week. Thankfully, there are no heatwaves on the horizon.
