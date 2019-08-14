Ellisville names new fire chief

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - John Polson is a 45-year veteran of fire service who has worked in Ellisville for that past 22 years.
Mayor Lynn Buckhaults recently made Polson chief of the Ellisville Fire Department after Former Chief Ronny McGillberry retired.
Polson doesn’t plan to make any drastic changes with the department at this time.
“It’s an opportunity and a challenge to show that I can be the fire chief. We have a great group of firefighters; you just must have someone to lead them and for everybody to work together to keep the fire department in Ellisville moving in the right direction,” said Polson.
Buckhaults shared his confidence with the fire department as well.
If I was in a situation and needed it… i couldn’t ask for anybody no better than the Ellisville fire company to come to my need," said Buckhaults.
The city plans to honor former fire chief Mcgillberry at an event on Aug. 22.
