Man killed in Hattiesburg shooting; crash at gas station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 26-year-old man was killed in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that caused him to crash his vehicle at a gas station in Hattiesburg.
Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Broadway Drive just before 3 p.m.
According to the HPD, officers arrived and found two vehicles wrecked at a gas station. Police later learned the shooting happened across Broadway Drive, and a person involved wrecked at the gas station.
Officials identified the person involved in the shooting as Corey Chatman, of Hattiesburg.
Chatman was taken from the scene to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Forrest County Coroner Benedict said Chatman’s body was sent to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy.
At this time, police believe Chatman was struck during the shooting, and the incident is believed to be isolated.
HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore said the department is treating this as a death investigation.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.
