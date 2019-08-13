Robert Foster endorses Bill Waller ahead of primary runoff for Mississippi Governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - State Representative Robert Foster announced Tuesday that he is endorsing Bill Waller in the primary runoff for the Republican nomination for Mississippi Governor.
Waller will face Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves in the August 27 runoff.
Foster was eliminated in the primary on August 6. In that primary, Reeves received 49% of the vote, while Waller received 33% and Foster 18%
Bill Waller says he and Robert Foster “agree on a lot of things. We agree that Mississippi needs to do better.”
In the Nov. 5 general election, the winner of the Republican nomination will face Democratic nominee Attorney General Jim Hood and two other candidates.
