Mobile home fire under investigation in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a suspicious fire that destroyed a mobile home in Soso early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from the Calhoun, Soso and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze at a home on Shady School Road shortly after 3:15 a.m.
Neighbors reported flames coming from the mobile home, and the structure was fully involved by the time first responders arrived. The homeowner was not present at the time.
The mobile home was destroyed and a Ford Crown Victoria that was parked near the home was also damaged.
No injuries were reported.
