Mexican Consulate comments on Miss. ICE raids

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Following last week’s immigration raids, 380 people remain in custody after around 300 people were released from ICE detention facilities.
Of those in custody, the majority are Mexican nationals whose kids are American citizens.
The Mexican Consulate wants to help those in custody during their attempt for residency.
Alicia Kerber is the Consul General and has been into the detention facilities to speak with the detainees.
Kerber did say that, “They say that they have been receiving good treatment.”
Their next step is to pursue a legal remedy with their lawyers aiding those in custody and reconnecting families with their loved ones.
