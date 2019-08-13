HPD arrest 5th suspect in shooting death of Hattiesburg grocer

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A fifth Jackson man was arrested Monday and charged in the July shooting death of Hattiesburg grocer Lisa Nguyen.
A Monday evening release from the Hattiesburg Police Department said Eric “Lil’ E” Williams, 20, was found hiding in an attic of an abandoned residence in the 900 block of Winn Street in Jackson.
Williams was transported to Hattiesburg for questioning. Afterwards he was charged with capital murder armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.
Williams was booked into the Forrest County Jail where he awaits his initial appearance.
Four other Jackson men had been arrested in the weeks following the July 21 shooting death of Nguyen, 59, who died after being shot during an armed robbery at her business, Steelman Grocery.
Nguyen’s murder rocked her Hattiesburg neighborhood and galvanized members of the community to speak out against recent violence in the city.
Stephon “Doonk” Hart, 25, and Christopher “Fat Boy” Tyce, 26, were taken into custody Aug. 1 and later charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.
Jatyran “Tug” Tuggle, 20, and Jaquarious “Quay” Randle, 20, were the first two suspects arrested in the investigation.
Tuggle was charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity. Randle was charged with capital murder, criminal street gang activity and aggravated assault.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.