Excessive Heat Warning: Cooling stations open in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Emergency Management District and the City of Hattiesburg are opening two cooling stations this week because of the oppressive heat hanging over the area.
The stations will offer citizens an opportunity to get out of the extreme heat and will be stocked with water.
The stations are the C.E. Roy Community Center on E 5th Street and the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center on Front Street.
They will open at noon on Tuesday and close at 5 p.m. The stations will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
