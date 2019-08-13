Deputies searching for leads in deadly Jones Co. hit-and-run

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public in hopes someone will come forward with information regarding a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 37-year-old man early Monday morning.
According to Sheriff Alex Hodge, the hit-and-run happened on Hillcrest Road between Tom Collins Road and Old Palestine Church Road in the Hebron community.
Hodge said Timothy Ladale Hatten, known to many in the area as “Opossum”, was hit while walking the road and died at the scene.
Now, the sheriff is asking for the community for help finding the driver and vehicle involved.
“Somebody knows something. There is a vehicle, we believe, that’s going to have front end damage. We don't know what kind of vehicle. Based upon our investigation, the vehicle may have damage on the front driver side, but if you see a vehicle that's got some damage to the front, hood or windshield, from this area or any area, please let us know," said Hodge.
If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.