Waitr coming to Laurel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel residents will soon have access to a popular food delivery service at their fingertips. Waitr debuts this week in the city after having success in Hattiesburg over the past year.
An official launch party will be held at Pearl's Diner on North Magnolia Street on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m.
Waitr connects restaurants to hungry diners in underserved areas and is a convenient way for users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains.
"There are many reasons why Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery for both individual customers and business," said Whitney Savoie, Market Development Director for Waitr. "We're at the forefront of the industry from a technology standpoint. Our customers enjoy the ability to monitor the status of their deliveries and the full-color photographs of every menu item offered by our partners allow them to order with confidence."
Customers can create an account on the app and choose a restaurant to browse through customizable menus, select items and submit an order with a credit card. A flat $5 delivery fee is applied to all delivery orders. The app can also be used for carryout orders at no charge. Users also have the option to order online at www.waitrapp.com.
With the move to Laurel, Waitr is bringing 100 jobs to the area. Drivers can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver. Any local restaurant looking to partner with Waitr can learn more at https://wiatrapp.com/for-restaurants.
In addition to Hattiesburg, Waitr currently serves Jackson, Meridian, Tupelo, Biloxi and Gulfport.
