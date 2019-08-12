Trial for former FBI agent claiming wrongful termination begins

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Trial began Monday in federal court in Hattiesburg for a former FBI agent who is suing the Bureau for wrongful termination.
In the lawsuit, Warren Flowers said he feels the agency discriminated against him after he was assigned to a field office which had no other African Americans working there and for creating a hostile working environment.
Lawyers for the FBI say no such discrimination ever occurred and Flowers’ termination is the result of repeatedly misleading supervising agents and for showing a lack of professionalism in his duties.
There was also an incident, they claim, where he used a rental car for personal use which is a policy violation.
Flowers took to the stand testifying there was a lack of proper training once he arrived at the field office in Hattiesburg and while there, he would often receive positive evaluations for the cases he worked on.
U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett is presiding over the trial which will continue Tuesday morning.
