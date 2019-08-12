One dead, one injured in Lamar Co. crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday morning that resulted in the death of one of the drivers involved.
The crash happened on State Route 589 south of U.S. Highway 98 around 8:25 a.m. when a Scion van crashed head-on into a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said the driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MHP is still investigating the crash.
