Laurel church gives to families impacted by ICE raids

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-eight, that’s the number of families who attend Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in laurel that have been affected by the recent raids in some way.
“Everybody is family at our church,” said Youth Minister Suzie Middleton. "Loss of children is some of the worst things you could do.”
Middleton said after Wednesday’s ICE raids, her church family wanted to do what it could to help their fellow families.
“Our families are loving families,” said Middleton. “The children were born here, baptized here. They go to all the schools, teachers know them. They’re involved in sports and activities. These are families that are contributing to our community, making America better and great. As it should be.”
Hundreds of canned foods, cleaning supplies, clothing, and other things were donated by community members and other churches to be given to the 48 families that attend Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and they are hoping to get much more.
“Our families are going to be hungry,” said Middleton. “They’re going to need anything and everything we can receive. Please if you can help, we sure would appreciate it. ”Families effected say things are hard right now, but donations like this help out a lot.”
“This is difficult for our family and our community right now,” said Javier Bergara. “A bunch of kids don’t have their parents right now. It doesn’t matter who you are. I think what they are doing here is a good thing.”
The church will be giving out donations for several weeks.
These are the items they need:
- Diapers all sizes
- Wipes
- Formula
- Feminine products
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Can fruit
- Gift cards
- Monetary donations
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.