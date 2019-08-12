Hostage situation, standoff comes to peaceful end in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A tense hostage situation and standoff that started late Sunday night in Jones County came to a peaceful end early Monday morning.
Sheriff Alex Hodge said it all started around 8:30 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport. According to Hodge, the suspect, a 41-year-old man, said he was waiting at the airport for the Central Intelligence Agency to pick him up in a helicopter.
When deputies got to the airport, the man was no longer on the scene but was found at Flowers Baking Company on Superior Drive where he had taken an employee hostage.
Hodge said the suspect was armed with a gun, so negotiators went to work trying to talk the man down. According to Hodge, the hostage was eventually able to get away from the suspect and run to safety.
“Deputies did a tremendous job in negotiating with him. He was able to break free and run to the deputies for safety,” Hodge said.
After the hostage escaped, Hodge said the suspect barricaded himself inside the bakery. Hodge said negotiations with the suspect continued around 5:40 a.m. and the suspect surrendered peacefully less than two hours later. The sheriff did note that the suspect has a history of mental illness.
The suspect’s name has not been released, and it’s unclear at this time what charges he could face. The Jones Cunty Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more details on the incident later in the day.
Several agencies assisted in the hostage situation and negotiation including Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County Emergency Operations Center and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
