First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat likely Tuesday for parts of the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for some parts of the Pine Belt and a Heat Advisory for other parts. No matter where you go Tuesday in the WDAM viewing area, and the south in general, it will be abnormally hot.
What to expect:
Afternoon temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 90s with humidity that will make it feel like it is in the 110-115 range between noon and 5 p.m. Despite the different wording from the NWS (Excessive Heat Warnings vs. Heat Advisory) the entire area will experience “feels like” temperatures between 110 and 115.
Threats:
Heat exhaustion, heat illness, and heat stroke can be deadly. Make certain that if you must be outside that you are drinking plenty of water, taking plenty of breaks, and finding a cooler place to be if you start to feel nauseous.
Timing:
The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect until 8 p.m Tuesday. However, the timeline for the hottest temperatures will be between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Unknowns:
Not many unknowns at this point. It will be hot. Take steps to stay cool.
