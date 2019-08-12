Bond set for Wayne County standoff suspect

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man arrested in last week’s Wayne County standoff made his initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.
Jon Wiley Welford is facing a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer. His bond was set at $40,000.
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said he’s thankful the situation did not end as badly as it could have.
“I take it seriously,” said Ashley. “The threat that he made toward law enforcement and the neighbors, this is a dangerous world we live in today. So, we’re taking him serious.”
Welford engaged in an armed standoff with several law enforcement agencies Thursday before escaping into a wooded area that evening, setting off a manhunt that lasted until Friday afternoon.
The standoff started after deputies responded to a domestic situation at a home around 8 a.m. Thursday. Ashley said when deputies got to the scene, a man started threatening to shoot them, so the deputies backed away and set up a perimeter.
Officials said Welford fired an assault rifle at a Jones County Sheriff Office drone operating in the area during the standoff, and threatened to kill any law enforcement officers he encountered.
