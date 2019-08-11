Softball tourney raises $5K for Hattiesburg Habitat for Humanity

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen softball teams competed in a tournament in Hattiesburg Saturday that honored first responders and a late longtime Hub City administrator.
The second annual Habitat Heroes Softball Tournament was held at Tatum Park and it was a fundraiser for the Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity.
It also honored police officers and firefighters and was held in memory of Dr. Clemon Terrell.
He was the director of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department who died in 2017.
“We’ve got fire out here, we’ve got EMT, we’ve got Highway Patrol, we’ve Police, they’ve all got games going on at the same time,” said Akwete Muhammad, volunteer coordinator, and outreach and marketing director for Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity. “We want to let them know that we appreciate what they do for the community.”
Clemon Terrell’s daughter Lachan Terrell was among the spectators enjoying the tournament.
“It just tells us that the community is always there and it shows us how much of an impact he made on the community,” said Terrell.
More than $5,000 was raised in the tournament.
