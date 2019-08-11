First Alert: Heat Advisory continues for Pine Belt through Monday

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 9 p.m. Monday.
Any showers or thunderstorms will end later this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-70s.
Monday looks to be mainly dry and hot with only a 20 percent chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday, we have a chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s Tuesday and in the lower 90s Wednesday. The chance for rain is 40 percent Tuesday and 50percent Wednesday.
Thursday looks to be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Friday expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evenings with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Saturday and Sunday expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening shower and thunderstorms with highs around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.
