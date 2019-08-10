WCU students graduate from inaugural Doctor of Physical Therapy program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-five men and women have officially graduated from the 2019 inaugural Doctor of Physical Therapy program at William Carey University.
William Carey adopted the program back in 2016.
It’s a three-year course that allows practitioners to practice and learn physical therapy firsthand.
“Many states in the United States have several programs for PT, for instance, Alabama has five or six programs for physical therapy,” said program director Cindy Scott. “We’ve long known that we’ve needed more physical therapists in the state, especially in the southern part of Mississippi.”
Graduates say the past three years have been long and hard, but it’s all been worth it.
“It feels fantastic,” said graduate Reyn Clark. “It’s been a long 7 years to get here. I’m just so happy we’re here and we’ve put in a lot of hard work and hours into it and it just feels fantastic to be here.”
“It’s been an experience,” said graduate Chrissy Herrington. “I’m not sure any of us were prepared for it, but we have a great class, great group of students and we’ve all made it. I’d say it’s been a great experience now looking back.”
Directors of the program say it’s been a privilege watching the students learn and grown throughout the course.
“That’s one of the most gratifying things about being a faculty member, specifically an instructor in Physical therapy,” Scott said. “The growth that we see both personally and professionally is these students come through the program is pretty incredible.”
This is the second program of its kind in the state of Mississippi.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.