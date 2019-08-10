First Alert: Much of Pine Belt under heat advisory until Sunday night

A Heat Advisory in effect for the entire Pine Belt at least through 9 p.m. Sunday.
For tonight, expect showers and thunderstorms to dissipate later this evening followed by patchy fog after midnight with lows in the mid-70s.
For Sunday and Monday, expect very hot conditions with highs in the mid to possibly upper 90s and lows in the mid-70s. There is a 30 percent chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.
Look for more of the same for Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s with a 30 percent chance for mainly isolated mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with lows in the mid-70s.
For Wednesday into Saturday, a front will try to move slowly through the area with an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evenings.
Highs will be back down into the lower 90s for Thursday thru Saturday and lows will ease back into the lower 70s.
