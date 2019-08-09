Wayne County School Board appoints new superintendent

Tommy Branch signs his contract to become superintendent of the Wayne County School District
By Jeffrey Morgan | August 9, 2019 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 3:08 PM

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County School Board has appointed a new superintendent. Tommy Branch will take over superintendent duties on Jan. 1, 2020.

Branch is currently a principal at Beat Four school in Waynesboro and has 20 years of experience as an educator.

“The plan is to come in, get everybody together and start moving Wayne County forward," said Branch.

Branch was chosen to succeed Bobby Jones as superintendent after a seven-month selection process.

