Wayne County School Board appoints new superintendent

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County School Board has appointed a new superintendent. Tommy Branch will take over superintendent duties on Jan. 1, 2020.
Branch is currently a principal at Beat Four school in Waynesboro and has 20 years of experience as an educator.
“The plan is to come in, get everybody together and start moving Wayne County forward," said Branch.
Branch was chosen to succeed Bobby Jones as superintendent after a seven-month selection process.
