Steelman Grocery reopens to Hattiesburg community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been at least three weeks after Lisa Nguyen, owner of Steelman Grocery store, was shot and killed during an armed robbery at Steelman Grocery Store.
Thursday, the doors re-opened after being closed after the tragedy. Customers waited outside in their cars until the doors officially opened Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
We sat down and talked with Peter Nguyen, Lisa’s brother-in-law, who told us the doors of Steelman Grocery will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The community show nothing but love, love and love and It make us very happy,” said Peter.
Peter Nguyen went on to explain that the community has been behind the Nguyen family since July 21 when the shooting happened. Their love and support has not only been displayed verbally but through banners and gifts of love that hangs outside of Steelman Grocery.
“Everybody around here is so grateful and glad that they did have the courage and strength to open back up,” one customer said.
Peter Nguyen said that he thanks all customers and community members for supporting his family during this tough time.
