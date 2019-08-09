Petal woman charged with assaulting elderly woman

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman was charged with aggravated assault on a vulnerable adult after being on the run for eight months.
Detective Michael Crawford said 28-year-old Shanna Culpepper confessed to getting into a physical altercation with a 70-year-old distant family member.
Crawford said Petal PD, with the assistance of the Jones County Sheriff's Office, found Culpepper in Moselle Thursday, August 8.
Detectives said Culpepper admitted that the incident was over the welfare of her children.
Crawford said they believe Culpepper was under the influence of narcotics during the incident and at the time of her arrest.
During her initial appearance at Petal Municipal Court, Culpepper admitted to having a drug problem.
A judge gave her a bond of $30,000.
