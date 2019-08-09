2.8 magnitude earthquake hits Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook Madison County at 2:33 a.m. Friday.
Several people have reported light shaking near the Nissan Plant, Gluckstadt and as far east as Goshen Springs.
This isn’t the first time it has happened in this area.
The last earthquake to hit Madison County was in 2015; and this same fault line that runs through northern Madison County was the same fault that caused a 3.7 magnitude earthquake earlier this year in southern Washington County.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.