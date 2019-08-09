First Alert: Get ready for some real deal heat this afternoon

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with mostly sunny skies and temps low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with few pop-up t-storms later this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel like the 103-108. Temps this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s.
This weekend will be hot! Skies will be partly cloudy with few hit-or-miss t-storms later this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel like the 103-108.
We’ll start off next week quite hot with highs in the upper 90s with a heat index will make it feel like the 103-108 and a stray shower. The middle of next week looks cooler and wetter as scattered t-storms return, which will cool us back down into the mid to low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.