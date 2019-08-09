District encourages drivers to be safe in school zones as classes begin

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Kids are about to be back in class, which means school zones will be much busier in the mornings and afternoons.
"First week of August, we can expect some congestion around the campuses,” said Steve Rosser, public safety director at the Lamar County School District.
Rosser said many drivers don’t pay enough attention when they are passing through school zones. Rosser and his team take several safety measures to keep students and drivers safe.
“We will have extra personnel on duty on and near the campuses during the first few days,” Rosser said. “Even after the first few days, we have officers directing traffic near the campuses and then we have people directing traffic on the campuses to help manage the traffic flow.”
Rosser wants to encourage drivers to get off the phone and watch their surroundings when in school zones.
“Periodically, we do have a challenge with people not paying attention,” Rosser said. “Usually it’s due to inattention, distracted driving. As they come through out school zones, they don’t pay attention to the flashing school zone signs, the roll out signs that we have and other methods of informing them they are in a school zone.”
Rosser said traffic flow tends to be a problem, especially at the start of the school year. He wants parents who are dropping off their kids to make sure they are aware of the school’s flow plan.
“Follow the traffic flow plan,” Rosser said. “If you don’t have a copy of the plan, the school has access to it. You can obtain it there. At least follow the direction of the other vehicles. Use only the designated drop-off and pick-up areas for dropping off and picking up your student.”
Signs, flashing lights and officers will be out in front of each school reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention.
