Covington County hosts training for first online property tax auction

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Covington County hosted free public training Thursday for residents who will be participating in the county’s first online annual property tax sale.
Representatives from the GovEase company hosted a seminar at the Chancery Building for that upcoming auction.
For the first time, people can participate in the process completely online, from registration to bidding.
Dozens of other Mississippi counties already do their land sales online.
“We think this is going to be the way to go for the taxpayers,” said Cindy Aultman Sanford, Covington County tax assessor/collector. “It’s going to be a learning experience for all of us, but the taxpayer is going to be able to get so much more out of this at the end of the day than what they could possibly get by me standing in there and actually selling the properties.”
Aultman Sanford added, “I’ve talked to other tax assessor/collectors throughout our surrounding counties and they’re thrilled with this, so I’m hoping that the same thing will happen here in Covington County and this is no cost to the taxpayers, absolutely no cost.”
That annual tax sale is Aug. 26.
