Collins Police enforcing new juvenile curfew

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Collins Police have been enforcing a new curfew for juveniles.
The city’s Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance about three weeks ago.
It requires people under 18 to be off city streets and other public property by 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and by midnight on Friday and Saturday.
The curfew ends at 6 a.m. each day.
There are exceptions for teens who work or attend school, religious activities or public entertainment.
“The purpose of a nocturnal curfew for juveniles is to prevent criminal activity and to protect the overall health and welfare of minors,” said Joey Ponder, chief of the Collins Police Department. “We’ve had no violations and we hope to keep it that way.”
“From a business aspect, I think that’s good,” said Caleb Williamson, owner of Caleb’s Hometown Pharmacy. “It just makes everybody else know where their kids are and feel a little bit more safe about the community.”
The curfew will last one year, but it could be renewed by the aldermen.
